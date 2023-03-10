All Sections
Body of 63-year-old tortured man found in Kherson Oblast

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 10 March 2023, 14:34
Body of 63-year-old tortured man found in Kherson Oblast

A body of a 63-year-old resident tortured by Russian occupiers has been found in the liberated village of Bruskynske, Kherson Oblast. 

Source: National Police of Ukraine in Kherson Oblast on Facebook

Details: The buried body has been found in a cemetery in Velyka Oleksandrivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 

It is established that the man was tortured by Russian soldiers late in September 2022, when the settlement was still occupied. 

Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of law and customs of war). 

