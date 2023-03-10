All Sections
Situation in Bakhmut tense, Russians continue their attacks

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 10 March 2023, 15:42
The Defence Ministry of Ukraine has reported that the situation in Bakhmut intensifies and that the Russians keep storming the city; the Ukrainian Armed Forces do everything possible to push them back. 

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram 

Quote: "The situation in Bakhmut is tense; the enemy continues to advance and is trying to break through the defence line of our forces. 

Our warriors do all possible not to let the enemy have their plans fulfilled." 

Background: 

  • Western intelligence estimates Russia's losses in recent months in the battles for the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, at 20,000-30,000 mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC); about a third of them may be dead.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the capture of the city of Bakhmut would open the way for Russia to reach other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, which is why Ukrainian troops continue to defend it.
  • The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that the Russian forces lack the mechanised forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut.
  • On 8 March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut could be breached in the coming days, but it would not necessarily be a turning point in the war.

