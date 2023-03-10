All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning announced in Kyiv and half of Ukraine due missile carrier launch

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 March 2023, 18:54
Air-raid warning announced in Kyiv and half of Ukraine due missile carrier launch

In the evening of 10 March, an air-raid warning was announced in the city of Kyiv and a number of oblasts.

Source: map of alarms, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda and on air of the Apostrof TV channel

Details: At 18:39, a siren sounded in the capital, currently the central and northern oblasts and part of the east are "red".

 

As Ihnat clarified to Ukrainska Pravda, a takeoff of a Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft from the Shaykovka airfield in Russia was recorded.

This aircraft is the carrier of long-range Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, against which Ukrainian air defence is powerless.

At 18:58, the all-clear was given. The Air Force spokesman explained on air that the plane had seemingly changed its course and the threat was over.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News