All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning announced in Kyiv and half of Ukraine due missile carrier launch

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 March 2023, 17:54
Air-raid warning announced in Kyiv and half of Ukraine due missile carrier launch

In the evening of 10 March, an air-raid warning was announced in the city of Kyiv and a number of oblasts.

Source: map of alarms, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda and on air of the Apostrof TV channel

Details: At 18:39, a siren sounded in the capital, currently the central and northern oblasts and part of the east are "red".

Advertisement:
 

As Ihnat clarified to Ukrainska Pravda, a takeoff of a Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft from the Shaykovka airfield in Russia was recorded.

This aircraft is the carrier of long-range Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, against which Ukrainian air defence is powerless.

At 18:58, the all-clear was given. The Air Force spokesman explained on air that the plane had seemingly changed its course and the threat was over.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: