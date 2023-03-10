Air-raid warning announced in Kyiv and half of Ukraine due missile carrier launch

In the evening of 10 March, an air-raid warning was announced in the city of Kyiv and a number of oblasts.

Source: map of alarms, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda and on air of the Apostrof TV channel

Details: At 18:39, a siren sounded in the capital, currently the central and northern oblasts and part of the east are "red".

As Ihnat clarified to Ukrainska Pravda, a takeoff of a Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft from the Shaykovka airfield in Russia was recorded.

This aircraft is the carrier of long-range Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, against which Ukrainian air defence is powerless.

At 18:58, the all-clear was given. The Air Force spokesman explained on air that the plane had seemingly changed its course and the threat was over.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!