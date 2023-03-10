Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks on Bakmut and Ivankivske – General Staff report

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers on the city of Bakhmut and the village of Ivankivske nearby; the hospitals in occupied Berdiansk are full of wounded Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 10 March

Details: During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine carried out five strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and equipment, as well as one strike on the position of occupiers’ anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of Russian manpower.

Throughout the day, the Russian aggressors carried out 23 air strikes and 4 missile strikes on the cities of Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. Civilians have been injured and civilian infrastructure and residential buildings damaged. In addition, the occupiers fired 23 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russians do not cease their attempts to enter the administrative border of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation has not changed significantly. During the day, the Russians carried out mortar and artillery shelling of Yeline in Chernihiv Oblast, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda and Atynske in Sumy Oblast and Ambarne, Kamianka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Zapadne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians are trying to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops. Artillery shelling was recorded, in particular, near Hrianykivka, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Dibrova, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Yahidne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers did not cease their advances; Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivske and Bakhmut. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians failed to advance in the areas of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar were shelled. The Russian occupiers also dropped aerosol grenades of the K-51 type in the area of Sieverne, Vodiane, and Nevelske.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians conducted defensive operations. The areas of Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipilske, Kamianske and Zaporizke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kherson, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Berehove and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast were shelled.

In local occupation administrations and houses of culture in the settlements of Yasynuvata, Zhdanivka, Khartsyzk, Amvrosiivka of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, the so-called "authority" organised the handing over of party tickets of the Russian political party Edinaya Rossiya [United Russia – ed.] to local collaborators.

The Russians continue to suffer losses. As a result of attacks on the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, local medical facilities are overflowing with wounded Russian occupiers. In particular, all female patients were discharged from the gynaecological ward and 30 wounded Russians were admitted. Eighty seriously wounded invaders were placed in the surgical and ENT departments.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!