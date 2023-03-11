All Sections
Zelenskyy responds to petition on renaming Russia to Muscovy

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 11 March 2023, 05:31
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has reviewed an electronic petition, the author of which proposes to officially rename Russia to Muscovy and to change the terms Russian to Muscovian, as well as the Russian Federation to Moscovian Federation.

Source: President's response to the petition

Details: The author of the petition, which has gathered more than 25,000 signatures, points out that "the historical name of Russia is Muscovy."

"This name was used in European and some Asian languages. This name also appears on many historical maps of the 16th-19th centuries, which were produced in Europe before and after the renaming of the Muscovite Empire to the Russian Empire," the petition says.

The author of the appeal emphasises that "Russia has existed for only 301 years"— since 22 October 1721, when Muscovian Tsar Peter I proclaimed the Muscovy Kingdom to be the "Russian Empire".

In his answer, Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that "the issue raised in the petition needs to be carefully worked out both in terms of the historical and cultural context, and in view of the possible international legal consequences."

Zelenskyy also announced that he had asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to comprehensively work out this issue together with scientific institutions.

Earlier: Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, believes that Ukraine could approve a law according to which Russia will be called Muscovy.

