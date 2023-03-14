All Sections
Provision of military aid to Ukraine remains Britain's highest priority – Sunak

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 00:55
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that his country's highest priority is to continue providing military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform citing Sunak's statement during a discussion with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the further cooperation of the three countries within the framework of the AUKUS alliance

Quote from Sunak: "Our highest priority is to continue providing military aid to Ukraine, because their security is our security. And we will go further to strengthen our resilience."

Details: The UK Prime Minister noted that modern challenges have only grown by "Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, China's growing assertiveness, the destabilising behaviour of Iran and North Korea." 

