Ukraine's Defence Forces repel over 100 Russian assaults – General Staff report

Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled over 100 Russian assaults on five fronts over the course of 13 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 March

Quote: "Despite significant losses, enemy troops are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled more than 100 enemy attacks on those fronts over the course of the past 24 hours.

The Russian Federation continues to resort to terror, indiscriminately shelling civilian settlements and thus violating the norms of international humanitarian law.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces carried out five missile strikes, including several on civilian infrastructure facilities in Sumy and Donetsk oblasts, killing and injuring civilians. Enemy forces also carried out 35 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in further attacks 76 times."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian forces are continuing to set up positions in parts of Belgorod Oblast (Russia) near the border with Ukraine. They shelled areas in and around Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Esman, Starykove, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia and Krasnopillia (Sumy Oblast); and Strilecha, Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Dvorichna and Kindrashivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces are attempting to break through Ukraine's defences on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka and Berestove. They shelled areas in and around Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Novoselivske (Kharkiv Oblast); Makiivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing their attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut on the Bakhmut front. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled numerous attacks in the vicinity of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka and Ivanivske. The following settlements came under Russian fire: Bondarne, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netailove, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled areas in and around more than 15 settlements near the contact line, including Kamianka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Neskuchne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled areas in and around more than 50 cities, towns and villages near the contact line, including Olhivske, Charivne, Novoandriivka and Stepove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and Kachkarivka, Novosilka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Kherson and Komyshany (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine's aircraft conducted 10 airstrikes on clusters of Russian forces. Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, three ammunition storage points and four electronic warfare systems.

