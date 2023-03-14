Russian forces hit Vovchansk, killing one woman

Russian invaders bombarded the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 14 March, hitting a civilian car and killing a woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "An enemy projectile hit a civilian car during the attack on a fire and rescue unit in the city at around 10:00. A 55-year-old woman who was inside the vehicle was killed on the spot."

Details: Syniehubov stressed that the invaders have never stopped attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure in Vovchansk.

