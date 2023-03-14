"A little variety for Russians' mundane life": border guards destroy infantry fighting vehicle with Russian crew

In Kharkiv Oblast, border guards destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle with a Russian crew.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Quote: "The other day on the Kupiansk front, UAV operators of the State Border Service, during aerial reconnaissance, found a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with its crew.

To add a little variety to the mundane life of the Russians, the border guards ‘fired them up’."

Details: It is reported that Russian equipment together with the crew was destroyed with a well-aimed discharge of ammunition.

