"A little variety for Russians' mundane life": border guards destroy infantry fighting vehicle with Russian crew
Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 11:20
In Kharkiv Oblast, border guards destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle with a Russian crew.
Source: State Border Guard Service
Quote: "The other day on the Kupiansk front, UAV operators of the State Border Service, during aerial reconnaissance, found a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with its crew.
To add a little variety to the mundane life of the Russians, the border guards ‘fired them up’."
Details: It is reported that Russian equipment together with the crew was destroyed with a well-aimed discharge of ammunition.
