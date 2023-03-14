All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"A little variety for Russians' mundane life": border guards destroy infantry fighting vehicle with Russian crew

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 14 March 2023, 11:20
A little variety for Russians' mundane life: border guards destroy infantry fighting vehicle with Russian crew

In Kharkiv Oblast, border guards destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle with a Russian crew.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Advertisement:

Quote: "The other day on the Kupiansk front, UAV operators of the State Border Service, during aerial reconnaissance, found a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with its crew.

To add a little variety to the mundane life of the Russians, the border guards ‘fired them up’."

Details: It is reported that Russian equipment together with the crew was destroyed with a well-aimed discharge of ammunition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: