"A little variety for Russians' mundane life": border guards destroy infantry fighting vehicle with Russian crew

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:20
A little variety for Russians' mundane life: border guards destroy infantry fighting vehicle with Russian crew

In Kharkiv Oblast, border guards destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle with a Russian crew.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Quote: "The other day on the Kupiansk front, UAV operators of the State Border Service, during aerial reconnaissance, found a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with its crew.

To add a little variety to the mundane life of the Russians, the border guards ‘fired them up’."

Details: It is reported that Russian equipment together with the crew was destroyed with a well-aimed discharge of ammunition.

