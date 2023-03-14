Not enough missiles for Russian Defence Minister, wants production to double

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia's largest holding company for the production of various types of missiles to double its production.

Details: Shoigu held a work meeting with the management of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, where he noted that the state defence order was being "adequately fulfilled".

Quote: "However, even taking into account the increase in production this year, I [Shoigu – ed.] instructed to double the production of precision munitions."

Details: The minister also added that the company has the necessary reserves, and its task is "tough but doable".

Tactical Missiles Corporation is Russia's largest developer and supplier of various types of missiles, including anti-radar and multipurpose missiles. In total, the corporation includes 39 enterprises.

In January 2023, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov published data on the number of missiles remaining in Russia.

The data shows that Russia has spent a significant amount of Kalibr missiles, ballistic Iskanders, and Iranian-made drones, but still has a sufficient number of S-300 missiles and Iskander cruise missiles.

