All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Not enough missiles for Russian Defence Minister, wants production to double

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:26
Not enough missiles for Russian Defence Minister, wants production to double

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia's largest holding company for the production of various types of missiles to double its production.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: Shoigu held a work meeting with the management of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, where he noted that the state defence order was being "adequately fulfilled".

Quote: "However, even taking into account the increase in production this year, I [Shoigu – ed.] instructed to double the production of precision munitions."

Advertisement:

Details: The minister also added that the company has the necessary reserves, and its task is "tough but doable".

Tactical Missiles Corporation is Russia's largest developer and supplier of various types of missiles, including anti-radar and multipurpose missiles. In total, the corporation includes 39 enterprises.

Background:

  • In January 2023, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov published data on the number of missiles remaining in Russia.
  • The data shows that Russia has spent a significant amount of Kalibr missiles, ballistic Iskanders, and Iranian-made drones, but still has a sufficient number of S-300 missiles and Iskander cruise missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: