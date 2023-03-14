Russian forces in Belgorod Oblast attempt to distract Armed Forces of Ukraine – General Staff

The Russian military is resorting to decoy actions in Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation to prevent units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from being deployed in other areas.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "Russia continues to equip the area in the border districts of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, and the Russian Armed Forces are keeping groups of troops in Belgorod Oblast to conduct decoy actions to prevent the deployment of our units to other areas."

Details: In the last 24 hours, Defence Forces aircraft have carried out nine strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. Rocket troops and artillery hit two Russian personnel clusters.

During the last 24 hours, the Russians have carried out 30 airstrikes and 8 missile strikes, including one in Kramatorsk that damaged a three-storey residential building and left civilians dead and wounded. The Russians carried out another missile strike on the city of Zatoka, Odesa Oblast, in which missile fragments damaged one of the buildings of a children's educational institution called Zolotaya Rybka. There were no casualties among the local population.

In addition, the Russians have carried out more than 33 MLRS attacks.

The Russian aggressor is focusing most of its efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Russia is still trying to enter the administrative border of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The operational situation on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts is largely unchanged.

In the last 24 hours, the invaders have attacked areas in and around Arkhypivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos and Yeline in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukrainske, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Romashkove, Bachivsk, Starykove, Volfyne, Hrabovske and Porozok in Sumy Oblast, as well as Huriv Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Hraniv, Hlyboke, Krasne, Bolohivka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna and Zapadne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, over the past 24 hours, the Russians tried unsuccessfully to break through the defence of the Ukrainian troops. Once again, some settlements along the line of contact were subjected to artillery shelling: Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Masiutivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka in Luhansk Oblast. The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Bilohorivka area.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians have not abandoned their attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut, where constant trench warfare continues. At the same time, our defenders repelled Russian attacks in the settlements of Yahidne, Khromove and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. Russian attacks were carried out, in particular, in Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Dyliivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions toward the settlements of Kamianka, Nevelske, Novokalynove and Marinka. In particular, Berdychi, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Heorhiivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to Russian attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive, shelling Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Zarichne, Zaliznychne, Kamianske, Marivka and Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske and Berehove in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.



