Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 16 people

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 March 2023, 07:41
Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 16 people

The Russian invaders are continuing to bombard Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 16 civilians on 14-15 March alone.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army killed one resident of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 14 March. Another 16 people were injured in the oblast."

Details: Residents of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Zvanivka, Chasovyi Yar, Prechystivka and Kolodiazi sustained injuries.

The authorities noted that at night and in the morning, Russian forces shelled the entire contact line from Vuhledar to Lyman hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Attack on Kurakhove: body retrieved from under debris – Military Administration
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast on night of 30 August: 2 killed and 7 wounded
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
