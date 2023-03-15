Russian media show children being taught to assemble assault rifles in Crimean school

The Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti has posted a video allegedly from a school in temporarily occupied Crimea, in which the invaders teach junior and middle school students how to assemble an assault rifle, wear camouflage uniforms, and engage in hand-to-hand combat.

Source: RIA Novosti



Quote: "Basic military training courses were opened in a school in Crimea."

Details: The posted video shows middle school children assembling a Kalashnikov assault rifle competing in speed.

Російське пропагандистське видання "РИА новости" опублікувало відео нібито зі школи в тимчасово окупованому Криму, на якому загарбники вчать молодших і середніх школярів збирати автомат, носити камуфльовану форму і вести рукопашний бій pic.twitter.com/b9h5dbywzi — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 15, 2023

It also shows footage of the children [who look no older than third-fourth grade students – ed.] dressed in camouflage uniforms, first posing with assault rifles, and then demonstrating hand-to-hand combat skills.

Background: