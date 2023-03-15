Russian media show children being taught to assemble assault rifles in Crimean school
The Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti has posted a video allegedly from a school in temporarily occupied Crimea, in which the invaders teach junior and middle school students how to assemble an assault rifle, wear camouflage uniforms, and engage in hand-to-hand combat.
Source: RIA Novosti
Quote: "Basic military training courses were opened in a school in Crimea."
Details: The posted video shows middle school children assembling a Kalashnikov assault rifle competing in speed.
Російське пропагандистське видання "РИА новости" опублікувало відео нібито зі школи в тимчасово окупованому Криму, на якому загарбники вчать молодших і середніх школярів збирати автомат, носити камуфльовану форму і вести рукопашний бій pic.twitter.com/b9h5dbywzi
— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 15, 2023
It also shows footage of the children [who look no older than third-fourth grade students – ed.] dressed in camouflage uniforms, first posing with assault rifles, and then demonstrating hand-to-hand combat skills.
Background:
- In December 2022, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Education had approved a school curriculum with lessons on the war in Ukraine, as well as learning how to fire a Kalashnikov assault rifle and throw a grenade.