Kremlin claims that new mobilisation wave in Russia is "not in question"

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 15 March 2023, 12:27
Dmitryi Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, assures fellow citizens that the new wave of mobilisation in the Russian Federation "is not under consideration", and that the serving of summonses is a common practice.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Quote: "We have answered this question about mobilisation more than once. We do not have any discussions on this matter. As for updating the database, its refinement is, I repeat once again, a constant work. For all additional details you can contact the military committees directly – and the Ministry of Defence – for clarification."

Details: TASS reports that Russian journalists asked Peskov about this amid "reports of summonses for military service being served in the regions to clarify data."

Earlier: 

Background: 

  • On September 13 last year, Peskov also assured that there would be no mobilisation in Russia. Mobilisation began on September 21.
  • During the "first wave" of mobilisation, at least 300,000 people joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 150,000 are said to be mobilised in Ukraine.
  • In late October, Putin declared that "partial mobilisation" was over. However, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia continues enlistment covertly, despite official statements about its completion.

