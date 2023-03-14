Military draft notices distribution officially announced in Russia's Voronezh

The authorities of Voronezh Oblast in Russia distribute military draft notices in the region, supposedly to "update military record data".

Source: the authorities of Voronezh Oblast

Quote: "The military commissariat of Voronezh Oblast and the administration of municipalities start to distribute military draft notices to the region's residents. It should be emphasised that the only goal of these measures is to update the military record data in military enlistment offices in Voronezh Oblast."

Details: The notices will be distributed mostly by place of residence and work of citizens.

Background:

During the "first wave" of mobilisation to the Armed Forces of Russia, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, at least 300,000 men were mobilised, and 150,000 of those were ostensibly sent to Ukraine.

At the end of October, Putin claimed that "partial mobilisation" was finished. Yet the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia continued covert mobilisation despite official statements about its finish.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that mobilisation is set to continue "according to the typical WWII scenario".

