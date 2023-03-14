All Sections
Military draft notices distribution officially announced in Russia's Voronezh

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 17:38
Military draft notices distribution officially announced in Russia's Voronezh

The authorities of Voronezh Oblast in Russia distribute military draft notices in the region, supposedly to "update military record data".

Source: the authorities of Voronezh Oblast

Quote: "The military commissariat of Voronezh Oblast and the administration of municipalities start to distribute military draft notices to the region's residents. It should be emphasised that the only goal of these measures is to update the military record data in military enlistment offices in Voronezh Oblast."

Details: The notices will be distributed mostly by place of residence and work of citizens.

Background:

