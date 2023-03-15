Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy and Prytula most of all – poll data

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the public figure Ukrainians trust the most. He is followed by actor and entrepreneur Serhii Prytula, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podoliak, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, and Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, with a significant margin.

Source: results of social survey, conducted by the Razumkov Centre think-tank in February-March 2023, published in the Ukrinform press centre

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, is trusted by 85% of Ukrainians.

Advertisement:

Serhii Prytula, Ukrainian actor and volunteer, is trusted by 65% of respondents.

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the President's Office of Ukraine, is trusted by almost 60% of Ukrainians.

Almost 58% of participants trust Vitalii Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is trusted by almost 55% of the population.

More than a half of respondents also expressed their trust in Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine (51.6%), and Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine (51.3%).

Ukrainians also trust Andrii Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, and Ruslan Stefanchuk, head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as reported by Mykhailo Mishchenko, deputy head of the sociological service of the Razumkov Centre.

Note: The Razumkov Centre was studying the assessment of social and political situation in Ukraine and activity of the authorities by Ukrainians, as well as their trust for social institutions and politicians in February-March 2023. The survey was conducted in all regions of Ukraine except temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson Oblasts, the temporarily occupied peninsula of Crimea and the territories where combat action is ongoing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!