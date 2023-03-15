Zelenskyy dismisses three heads of oblast state administrations

President Zelenskyy has issued decrees dismissing the heads of Luhansk, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administrations.

Source: decrees published on the President’s website

Details: The decrees formalise the removal of the following from office:

Serhii Haidai, who used to be the Head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration;

Maksym Marchenko, former head of Odesa Oblast State Administration;

Serhii Hamaliia, former head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration.

Background:

On 14 March, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on removing the heads of Luhansk, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administrations from office.

