Zelenskyy dismisses three heads of oblast state administrations
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 17:08
President Zelenskyy has issued decrees dismissing the heads of Luhansk, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administrations.
Source: decrees published on the President’s website
Details: The decrees formalise the removal of the following from office:
- Serhii Haidai, who used to be the Head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration;
- Maksym Marchenko, former head of Odesa Oblast State Administration;
- Serhii Hamaliia, former head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration.
Background:
- On 14 March, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on removing the heads of Luhansk, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administrations from office.
