All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian spy network planning sabotage exposed in Poland, 6 accomplices detained

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 16:47

The Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) has exposed a spy network that worked for Russia and was tasked with preparing sabotage operations in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to RMF FM, Polish news agency

Details: The ABW workers detained six people during the investigation. An alert was issued on railroads and national critical infrastructure facilities due to the network's activities.

Advertisement:

The arrested persons are foreigners "from the eastern border" allegedly working for the Russian secret services. The ABW agents detained them after hidden cameras were discovered on important routes and railroad junctions. The cameras recorded movement on railway tracks and transmitted images to the network.

As the RMF FM reports, the cameras had been mainly installed at the railroad sections in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, specifically near the airport in the settlement of Jasionka near the town of Rzeszów. The airport is the main transit point for the Western armaments and ammunition going to Ukraine.

The cameras had been installed in other parts of Poland as well.

Due to the special operation, security and police officers have been put on high alert. Law enforcement officers are paying special attention to the security along strategically important railroad routes in Poland, as well as to strengthening the security of key critical infrastructure facilities.

In recent months, Poland has several times identified people suspected of working for Russia. In January 2023 alone, the case against a Russian and a Belarusian accused of espionage was sent to court

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: