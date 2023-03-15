All Sections
Ukraine's border guards stop two assault groups of Russians in Bakhmut

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 15 March 2023, 18:56
Ukraine's border guards stop two assault groups of Russians in Bakhmut

The Ukrainian border guards have killed two dozen invaders who tried to break through Ukrainian defences in Bakhmut.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Our fighters stopped the breakthrough attempts of two enemy assault groups. The enemy attacked two strong points.

After several hours of skirmishes, the Wagnerites retreated. Our mortar crews shelled the clusters of enemy infantry.

And the border snipers killed three invaders who were deploying the machine gun at the position.  In total, five occupiers have been killed and 16 wounded during the day."

Background: 

  • On 14 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss defence on the Bakhmut front.
  • The meeting members expressed a common position on the further defence and protection of Bakhmut.

