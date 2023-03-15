All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's border guards stop two assault groups of Russians in Bakhmut

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 15 March 2023, 17:56
Ukraine's border guards stop two assault groups of Russians in Bakhmut

The Ukrainian border guards have killed two dozen invaders who tried to break through Ukrainian defences in Bakhmut.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Our fighters stopped the breakthrough attempts of two enemy assault groups. The enemy attacked two strong points.

Advertisement:

After several hours of skirmishes, the Wagnerites retreated. Our mortar crews shelled the clusters of enemy infantry.

And the border snipers killed three invaders who were deploying the machine gun at the position.  In total, five occupiers have been killed and 16 wounded during the day."

Background: 

  • On 14 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss defence on the Bakhmut front.
  • The meeting members expressed a common position on the further defence and protection of Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: