All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: decision on Bakhmut was made

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 14 March 2023, 15:13
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: decision on Bakhmut was made

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on 14 March. The defence on the Bakhmut front was discussed. 

Source: Press office of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "After considering the progress of the defence operation on the Bakhmut front, all members of the Staff expressed a common position regarding the further holding and defence of the city of Bakhmut."

Details: The meeting’s participants also analysed the provision of weapons and ammunition to units of the defence forces on the front line.

The rates and volumes of the receipt of equipment and weapons from Ukraine's partners and their distribution by military groups were discussed separately.

Staff members listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the commanders of operational-strategic troop groups about the current situation at the front. 

Background: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • On 13 March, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the situation around Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is challenging: the occupiers keep trying to break through the defences and advance into the city centre, but are suffering heavy losses.
  • Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that now it is very "tough and painful" in the east of Ukraine, but the country's future is being decided there.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
13:15
Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers
All News