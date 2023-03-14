All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: decision on Bakhmut was made

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 14 March 2023, 14:13
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: decision on Bakhmut was made

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on 14 March. The defence on the Bakhmut front was discussed. 

Source: Press office of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "After considering the progress of the defence operation on the Bakhmut front, all members of the Staff expressed a common position regarding the further holding and defence of the city of Bakhmut."

Advertisement:

Details: The meeting’s participants also analysed the provision of weapons and ammunition to units of the defence forces on the front line.

The rates and volumes of the receipt of equipment and weapons from Ukraine's partners and their distribution by military groups were discussed separately.

Staff members listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the commanders of operational-strategic troop groups about the current situation at the front. 

Background: 

  • On 13 March, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the situation around Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is challenging: the occupiers keep trying to break through the defences and advance into the city centre, but are suffering heavy losses.
  • Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that now it is very "tough and painful" in the east of Ukraine, but the country's future is being decided there.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: