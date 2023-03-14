Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: decision on Bakhmut was made

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on 14 March. The defence on the Bakhmut front was discussed.

Source: Press office of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "After considering the progress of the defence operation on the Bakhmut front, all members of the Staff expressed a common position regarding the further holding and defence of the city of Bakhmut."

Details: The meeting’s participants also analysed the provision of weapons and ammunition to units of the defence forces on the front line.

The rates and volumes of the receipt of equipment and weapons from Ukraine's partners and their distribution by military groups were discussed separately.

Staff members listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the commanders of operational-strategic troop groups about the current situation at the front.

Background:

On 13 March, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the situation around Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is challenging: the occupiers keep trying to break through the defences and advance into the city centre, but are suffering heavy losses.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that now it is very "tough and painful" in the east of Ukraine, but the country's future is being decided there.

