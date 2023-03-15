All Sections
It is difficult to call Russian advance in Bakhmut even "Pyrrhic victory"

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 15 March 2023, 19:35
The Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that the defenders of Bakhmut are harbingers of future victory because they do not allow Russian forces to pass further and give their brothers-in-arms time to finish their training abroad.

Source: Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "Bakhmut has actually been holding out for eight months. Of course, the enemy made some advances around Bakhmut, but they were obtained at such a high price that it is difficult to call it even a ‘Pyrrhic victory’.

The defence operation in Bakhmut is commanded by some of the most experienced Ukrainian commanders and staff officers.

There are also powerful brigade and battalion commanders with vast combat experience.

Of course, we have potential. Of course, it is very difficult here, but the defenders of Bakhmut are now doing an incredible thing; in fact, they are harbingers of future victory.

They do not allow the enemy to go further with their heroism, blood and sweat; they are draining Russian forces’ fighting strength and power, bleeding them, exhausting them, breaking their morale and thereby allowing their brothers-in-arms, who are currently training abroad, to forge new ‘iron brigades’ that will later kick the invader out of our territory."

