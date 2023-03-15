All Sections
US Secretary of Defence reveals what he told Shoigu after drone incident

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 19:38

Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defence, has said that in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, he stated that Russia is obliged to fly its military aircraft safely and professionally.

Source: Austin during a briefing after a regular Ramstein-format meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I have just had a telephone conversation with my Russian counterpart, Minister Shoigu. As I have often said, great powers must serve as models of transparency and communication. And the United States will continue to fly and act in accordance with international law," the US Secretary of Defence said.

Details: Austin added that Russia is responsible for operating its military aircraft safely and professionally.

Earlier on 15 March, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that Shoigu and Austin had a telephone conversation without providing further details.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Russia would try to find the drone’s wreckage.

According to the US, the Russian Su-27 jet was damaged by a collision with the MQ-9 UAV.

