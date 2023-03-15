Russians unsuccessfully try to surround Bakhmut and advance – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the situation around Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is difficult. The Russians are trying to surround the city and advance.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The enemy continues to unsuccessfully try to surround the city and advance. There, the soldiers of the 93rd Brigade, together with other defenders, are holding back the fierce pressure of the enemy. Thanks to their work, enemy tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems - ed.] and ammunition storage points are being blown up."

Advertisement:

Details: The commander has added that Russian invaders are putting pressure on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

Syrskyi noted that the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Ivan Sirko fought back with dignity, destroying the radar systems, MLRS and command posts of the invaders: "Such decisive actions of our army significantly deplete and demoralise the enemy and accelerate our victory".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





