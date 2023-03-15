All Sections
Call-up notices are being sent out in 35 Russian regions, says human rights activist

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 15 March 2023, 23:47
The head of the international human rights organisation Agora has reported that enlistment offices in 35 Russian regions have begun extensively sending out call-up notices to local residents.

Source: Pavel Chikov, head of the international human rights organisation Agora, on Telegram

Details: Chikov presented a list of 35 regions where call-up notices are being sent out, including Moscow and St Petersburg, the oblasts of Leningrad, Moscow, Belgorod and Murmansk, and the Altai, Perm, Krasnoyarsk and Krasnodar territories.

Chikov did not explain where he had obtained this information, but in his estimation, there is no question of a second wave of mobilisation yet.

Quote: "The ones that raise the most questions are the call-up notices for military training, which can only be held after a presidential decree. There has been no such decree - at least none that has been published."

Details: Novaya Gazeta Europe confirmed that call-up notices are being distributed in Moscow. An attempt was made to serve their reporter with one, which demanded that he go to the enlistment office "to clarify military registration documents".

Earlier, authorities in the Russian regions said call-up notices were being sent out in order to "update military records" or invite the recipients for military training.

The Kremlin called this "normal practice", noting that there have been "no discussions" about a new wave of mobilisation.

