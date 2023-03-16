All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Call-up notices are being sent out in 35 Russian regions, says human rights activist

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 00:47
Call-up notices are being sent out in 35 Russian regions, says human rights activist

The head of the international human rights organisation Agora has reported that enlistment offices in 35 Russian regions have begun extensively sending out call-up notices to local residents.

Source: Pavel Chikov, head of the international human rights organisation Agora, on Telegram

Details: Chikov presented a list of 35 regions where call-up notices are being sent out, including Moscow and St Petersburg, the oblasts of Leningrad, Moscow, Belgorod and Murmansk, and the Altai, Perm, Krasnoyarsk and Krasnodar territories.

Chikov did not explain where he had obtained this information, but in his estimation, there is no question of a second wave of mobilisation yet.

Quote: "The ones that raise the most questions are the call-up notices for military training, which can only be held after a presidential decree. There has been no such decree - at least none that has been published."

Details: Novaya Gazeta Europe confirmed that call-up notices are being distributed in Moscow. An attempt was made to serve their reporter with one, which demanded that he go to the enlistment office "to clarify military registration documents".

Earlier, authorities in the Russian regions said call-up notices were being sent out in order to "update military records" or invite the recipients for military training.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Kremlin called this "normal practice", noting that there have been "no discussions" about a new wave of mobilisation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News