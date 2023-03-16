Ukrainian defenders hit almost 20 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report

The Defence Forces of Ukraine hit 19 clusters of Russian military personnel, and also repelled 75 occupiers’ attacks over the course of 15 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 March

Quote: "The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Over the past day, the enemy conducted more than 75 attacks on those fronts."

Advertisement:

Details: Over the past day, Russian forces launched 3 missile strikes, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure facilities in the city of Kharkiv. Also, they carried out 29 airstrikes and launched 79 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Over the course of 15 March, Russian forces shelled the areas of Khrinivka, Tymonovychi, Berylivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Yeline, Starikove, Atynske, Volfyne, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka and Hrabovske (Sumy Oblast); and Lemishchyne, Strilecha, Krasne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, Ambarne and Kolodiazne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Hrianykivka, Bilohorivka, and Spirne. They fired on the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Kolodiazi, Siversk, Spirne and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders continue to storm the city of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian forces repelled their attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka. Settlements near the contact line, including Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shulhyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dachne and Shumy in Donetsk Oblast, were hit by Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Stepove, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Marinka and Vuhledar. On the specified section of the front, during the past day, the most attacks (12) were recorded near Marinka, all of which were repelled by our defenders. Areas of Novokalynove, Kamianka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelskohe, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. The settlements near the contact line came under Russian fire. These are Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Yehorivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Chervonyi Maiak, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 16 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment over the past day.

The defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, three clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as two radar stations, an electronic warfare station and an anti-aircraft system at a firing position.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!