Ukrainian defenders kill over 1,000 Russian soldiers within past 24 hours
Thursday, 16 March 2023, 08:29
Russia has lost over 162,560 soldiers, 3,504 tanks, 6,810 armoured combat vehicles and 2,145 drones in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 162,560 (+1040) military personnel,
- 3,504 (+12) tanks,
- 6,810 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,539 (+11) artillery systems,
- 503 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 265 (+3) air defence systems,
- 305 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 289 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,145 (+13) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,394 (+17) vehicles and tankers,
- 257 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
