Ukrainian defenders kill over 1,000 Russian soldiers within past 24 hours

Russia has lost over 162,560 soldiers, 3,504 tanks, 6,810 armoured combat vehicles and 2,145 drones in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 162,560 (+1040) military personnel,

3,504 (+12) tanks,

6,810 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,

2,539 (+11) artillery systems,

503 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

265 (+3) air defence systems,

305 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,

289 (+0) helicopters,

2,145 (+13) operational-tactical UAVs,

907 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,394 (+17) vehicles and tankers,

257 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

