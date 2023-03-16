Russians "officially" admit they completely destroyed city of Popasna

Russians have stopped indicating in their documentation the existence of Popasna city, Luhansk Oblast, which was destroyed by Russian troops in 2022.

Source: Luhansk Oblast State Administration

Quote: "In the so-called Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) the laws "On administrative and territorial organisation" and "On the formation of city and municipal districts on the territory of the LPR" have been enacted. In particular, 11 city and 17 municipal districts (raions) have been adopted. There is no Popasna in any of the lists.

Earlier, the occupiers only talked about the impracticality of rebuilding the city, which they themselves destroyed, but in the present day, they confirmed their decision at the legislative level."

Details: The occupiers subordinated the settlements of the former Popasna district to the nearest cities. Until 2022, Popasna was a city with almost 20,000 inhabitants.

Background:

Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has said that over more than four months of heavy fighting, the Russians have effectively destroyed Bilohorivka, Popasna, and the settlements along the line from Kreminna: Kreminna itself, Rubizhne, Zolote, Hirske and Lysychansk.

