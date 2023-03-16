Russian government cancels large concert at sports stadium where Putin appeared in February

A large-scale concert and rally at the Luzhniki sports stadium in Moscow to mark the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea has been cancelled by the organisers.

Source: Russian Latvia-based media outlet Meduza, citing the Sirena (Siren) Telegram channel

Details: The Mega Volunteer Moscow company, which supplied the extras for the 22 February concert at Luzhniki Stadium, has announced the cancellation of the big Crimean Spring concert scheduled for 18 March.

"For reasons beyond our control, the format for the celebration of the Day of Reunification of Crimea with Russia on 18 March has been changed at city level. We are now clarifying what kind of events will be organised in Moscow and where. To plan your day, please note that there will be no big concert," the volunteer channel reported.

The Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported on 15 March that there would be no big concert at Luzhniki on 18 March. Instead of a large-scale celebration, there will be small events such as flash mobs, talks, concerts, car rallies, etc., a source close to the presidential administration told Vedomosti.

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the 22 February rally concert at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium that the Russian occupiers were fighting on "historic frontiers" and were "fighting heroically", although he did not specify where exactly this was happening.

