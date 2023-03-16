All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian government cancels large concert at sports stadium where Putin appeared in February

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 16 March 2023, 10:05
Russian government cancels large concert at sports stadium where Putin appeared in February

A large-scale concert and rally at the Luzhniki sports stadium in Moscow to mark the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea has been cancelled by the organisers.

Source: Russian Latvia-based media outlet Meduza, citing the Sirena (Siren) Telegram channel

Details: The Mega Volunteer Moscow company, which supplied the extras for the 22 February concert at Luzhniki Stadium, has announced the cancellation of the big Crimean Spring concert scheduled for 18 March.

Advertisement:

"For reasons beyond our control, the format for the celebration of the Day of Reunification of Crimea with Russia on 18 March has been changed at city level. We are now clarifying what kind of events will be organised in Moscow and where. To plan your day, please note that there will be no big concert," the volunteer channel reported.

The Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported on 15 March that there would be no big concert at Luzhniki on 18 March. Instead of a large-scale celebration, there will be small events such as flash mobs, talks, concerts, car rallies, etc., a source close to the presidential administration told Vedomosti.

Background:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the 22 February rally concert at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium that the Russian occupiers were fighting on "historic frontiers" and were "fighting heroically", although he did not specify where exactly this was happening.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: