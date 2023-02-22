All Sections
Putin references Lord's prayer in speech at rally and says fighting is ongoing

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 February 2023, 15:42

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian occupiers were fighting on "historic frontiers" on 22 February and are "fighting heroically", although he did not specify where exactly this was happening.

Source: Putin in his speech at a rally/pop concert at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day and the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Quote from Putin: "We are meeting on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day [23 February – ed.]. There is something powerful and formidable in this phrase, I would even say mystical and holy. It is not for nothing that one of the most famous prayers begins with the words ‘Our Father’. Father. And there is something dear to every person in that. After all, we also say homeland-mother [this is a reference to the word ‘father’ within one of the Russian words for "homeland", ‘otechestvo’]. This is about family, something formidable, powerful and dear to the heart of every person. This is homeland and family.

And there are people, who are standing here, who are making a decision for themselves to protect the most sacred and dearest thing that we have — family and homeland.

And today, as part of the special military operation [as Russia calls the war against Ukraine – ed.], we are here with you, gathering for an essentially celebratory event — but I know, I’ve just been listening to the top military leadership, who tell me that the battle for our historical borders and our people is ongoing right now. It’s being fought by fighters as brave as those who are standing here. They fight heroically, courageously, bravely. We are proud of them."

Details: Putin proposed shouting "three cheers" in honour of the invaders, "loud enough for them to hear".

He also claimed that the whole country supports the occupiers — and all Russian citizens, from those who manufacture shells to children who write letters to Russian soldiers, are defenders of the homeland.

After the national anthem of the Russian Federation, Putin suggested that everyone cheer "for the unity of the Russian people". From the way the Russian dictator waved the microphone, it was clear that he was waiting for three cheers, but the audience only shouted once. Then Putin suggested chanting the word "Russia", and with those chants thundering in the background, he walked away.

Background:

