All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin references Lord's prayer in speech at rally and says fighting is ongoing

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 February 2023, 14:42
Putin references Lord's prayer in speech at rally and says fighting is ongoing

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian occupiers were fighting on "historic frontiers" on 22 February and are "fighting heroically", although he did not specify where exactly this was happening.

Source: Putin in his speech at a rally/pop concert at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day and the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Quote from Putin: "We are meeting on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day [23 February – ed.]. There is something powerful and formidable in this phrase, I would even say mystical and holy. It is not for nothing that one of the most famous prayers begins with the words ‘Our Father’. Father. And there is something dear to every person in that. After all, we also say homeland-mother [this is a reference to the word ‘father’ within one of the Russian words for "homeland", ‘otechestvo’]. This is about family, something formidable, powerful and dear to the heart of every person. This is homeland and family.

Advertisement:

And there are people, who are standing here, who are making a decision for themselves to protect the most sacred and dearest thing that we have — family and homeland.

And today, as part of the special military operation [as Russia calls the war against Ukraine – ed.], we are here with you, gathering for an essentially celebratory event — but I know, I’ve just been listening to the top military leadership, who tell me that the battle for our historical borders and our people is ongoing right now. It’s being fought by fighters as brave as those who are standing here. They fight heroically, courageously, bravely. We are proud of them."

Details: Putin proposed shouting "three cheers" in honour of the invaders, "loud enough for them to hear".

He also claimed that the whole country supports the occupiers — and all Russian citizens, from those who manufacture shells to children who write letters to Russian soldiers, are defenders of the homeland.

After the national anthem of the Russian Federation, Putin suggested that everyone cheer "for the unity of the Russian people". From the way the Russian dictator waved the microphone, it was clear that he was waiting for three cheers, but the audience only shouted once. Then Putin suggested chanting the word "Russia", and with those chants thundering in the background, he walked away.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: