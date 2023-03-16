All Sections
Huge fire in Rostov-on-Don: FSB building burning, explosions heard

Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 March 2023, 11:01
Huge fire in Rostov-on-Don: FSB building burning, explosions heard

In Rostov-on-Don, Russia, the building of the FSB (Federal Security Service of Russian Federation) Border Guard is on fire, and Russian social media write that they heard an explosion earlier.

Source: Russian public channels on Telegram; Russian propaganda publication RT

Details: It is reported that a building on 20/2 Sivers Avenue is on fire. Telegram channels publish photos and videos of the fire.

The Baza channel writes that eyewitnesses heard sounds "similar to pops" before the smoke.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was an explosion at the warehouse of the local FSB Border Department.

 
photo from Telegram-Channel Baza

It is reported that 20 firefighter crews rushed to the scene.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, explosions were heard in the area of the fire in the FSB building, it is possible that ammunition is exploding there.

All cars near the fire were evacuated. The scene was surrounded and Siversa Street was blocked.

There are casualties reported, the fire area has reached an area of 800 square metres. 

Telegram channels report that firefighters are asking for body armour to protect themselves from shrapnel flying during the explosions.

Updated: Later, TASS, citing emergency services, reported that one person was killed and two wounded in the fire in the building of the FSB Border Guard.

Advertisement: