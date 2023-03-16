Russian "law" on renouncing Ukrainian citizenship is null and void – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

By simplifying the procedure for renouncing Ukrainian citizenship in the occupied territories, Russia is trying to legitimise its attempt to annex captured Ukrainian territories and the illegal passportisation of the local population.

Source: comment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; Kremlin-aligned media outlet Interfax

Details: On 14 March 2023, the State Duma of the Russian Federation [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] passed a law enabling citizens of Ukraine who have received Russian-issued passports in temporarily occupied territories to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship after applying to the relevant Russian authorities.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called this law null and void.

Quote: "This is how the Russian Federation is trying to legitimise its attempt to annex captured Ukrainian territories and the illegal passportisation of the residents.

The law of the Russian State Duma is a gross violation of Ukrainian law and the norms of international law. It is null and void and has no legal effect.

Ukrainian citizens who reside in temporarily occupied territories will retain their Ukrainian citizenship despite Russian law."

More details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has pointed out that the procedure for renouncing Ukrainian citizenship is clearly set out in Ukrainian legislation.

All holders of Ukrainian-issued passports who have not gone through the Ukrainian procedure for renouncing their citizenship remain citizens of Ukraine and can count on the protection of the Ukrainian state under the Constitution and laws of Ukraine.

Ukrainian diplomats have urged the international community to condemn Russia’s latest crime and increase military aid for Ukraine so that the temporarily occupied territories can be liberated as soon as possible.

Background: On 14 March 2023, deputies of the Russian State Duma adopted the draft law on the fast-tracked procedure for terminating Ukrainian citizenship on its third reading.

The law provides that a "citizen of Russia" who holds a Ukrainian passport can apply for their Ukrainian citizenship to be annulled. As soon as the application is submitted, the Russian Federation will deem that person no longer to have Ukrainian citizenship.

After that, that person will not be able to use their Ukrainian passport, except where necessary to terminate their Ukrainian citizenship and in other cases provided by the President of Russia.

Should a citizen violate this obligation and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs draw up a report on the violation, then in Russia, that person will be considered a citizen of Ukraine once again.

It will only be possible to reapply to renounce Ukrainian citizenship ten years after the violation.

In an explanatory note, the initiators of the law claim that 636,508 Ukrainian citizens acquired Russian citizenship between early 2021 and September 2022, and the number of people with dual citizenship increased after the territories of four regions of Ukraine "joined the Russian Federation".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!











