Border guards show a night on contact line near Donetsk: constant attacks, "phosphorus" and drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 March 2023, 14:00
Border guards show a night on contact line near Donetsk: constant attacks, phosphorus and drones

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has revealed how the soldiers are holding defence near temporarily occupied Donetsk. 

Source: video of the State Border Guard Service 

Quote: "Ukrainian border guards are holding the defence on the contact line near temporarily occupied Donetsk. When it gets dark, combat actions here do not stop. But it is the only time when moving and changing soldiers on the positions can be relatively safe. 

However, Russian artillery does not stop even at night, same as the enemy’s UAVs that are trying to find locations of Ukrainian units and strike our trenches."

Details: It can be seen in the video how soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine get to the contact line at night, how they live there and fight on one of the hottest fronts. 

The border guards say that Russian forces attack the contact line around the clock – and sometimes, there is not even a tiny pause of 10 seconds. Soldiers receive injuries and are evacuated under constant Russian fire.

Nevertheless, the soldiers demonstrate a high level of combat spirit and motivation, they also preserve their sense of humour. 

Quote: "What is most lacking here, except for warmth?"

"Well, probably artillery, tanks, Leopards, maybe helicopters and F-16… This is what is lacking [and what we need] in order to go there – to Donetsk, and even further."

Subjects: Donetsk region
