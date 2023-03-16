All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces master Western artillery many times faster than expected by NATO standards

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 March 2023, 16:11
Ukraine's Armed Forces master Western artillery many times faster than expected by NATO standards

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces notes that the Ukrainian military is mastering Western artillery systems much faster than is expected by NATO standards.

Source: Serhii Baranov, Acting Head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with ArmiaInform

Quote: "The terms of training specialists directly depend on the technological complexity of the missile-artillery system or gun, which is logical.

Advertisement:

Here's a comparison: at least half a year is allocated for crew training or calculating a system of medium technological complexity according to NATO standards. We train our specialists in four weeks!

And after that, they can already work professionally with weapons and continue to constantly improve their skills and abilities during hostilities."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: