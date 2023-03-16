All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces master Western artillery many times faster than expected by NATO standards

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 March 2023, 17:11
Ukraine's Armed Forces master Western artillery many times faster than expected by NATO standards

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces notes that the Ukrainian military is mastering Western artillery systems much faster than is expected by NATO standards.

Source: Serhii Baranov, Acting Head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with ArmiaInform

Quote: "The terms of training specialists directly depend on the technological complexity of the missile-artillery system or gun, which is logical.

Here's a comparison: at least half a year is allocated for crew training or calculating a system of medium technological complexity according to NATO standards. We train our specialists in four weeks!

And after that, they can already work professionally with weapons and continue to constantly improve their skills and abilities during hostilities."

