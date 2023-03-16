All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces of Ukraine strike three Russian command posts and radar stations – General Staff

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 18:35
Ukraine's Armed Forces of Ukraine strike three Russian command posts and radar stations – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck three Russian command posts, two radar stations and fuel and lubricant storage.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "During the day, aircraft of the Air Forces of Ukraine launched seven airstrikes on the clusters of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three command posts, two clusters of manpower and military equipment of the occupiers, two radar stations and a fuel and lubricant storage used by the Russians."

Details: During the day, the Russians launched two missile and 16 air strikes, as well as 25 attacks using MLRS.

Background: On 16 March, a Russian ammunition storage point detonated in the Mariupol district of Donetsk Oblast.

