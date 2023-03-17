All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast using AGS and mortars, over 140 strikes recorded

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 17 March 2023, 00:20
Russian forces attacked territories of the Shalyhyne and Bilopillia hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The Sumy Oblast Military Administration states that the Russians deployed mortars and AGS grenade launchers to attack. 

Invaders attacked the Bilopillia hromada eight times in the morning using mortars and launched 90 shots with AGS-17. 

The Shalyhyne hromada was also under mortar shelling; 43 strikes were recorded.

This time, there were no casualties or destruction.

