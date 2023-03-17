All Sections
Russian forces rig household objects with explosives as they retreat

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 17 March 2023, 04:42
Russian forces rig household objects with explosives as they retreat

When forced to retreat from their positions, Russian forces plant mines across the territory of the land they withdraw from, and rig various household objects, including gadgets, with explosives.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The National Resistance Center urges all residents of temporarily occupied territories to be careful and refrain from picking up objects the occupiers left on the streets.

The occupiers rig all sorts of objects with explosives: from laptops to children’s toys."

Details: Russian occupation forces are attempting to plant as many mines as possible when forced to retreat from their positions. All sorts of objects might be rigged with explosives.

Ukrainian troops regularly find electronic gadgets – including smartphones and laptops – rigged with explosives at the Russian positions they had been able to retake.

