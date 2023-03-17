All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Forces repel over 70 Russian attacks in a day – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 17 March 2023, 06:21
Ukrainian defenders repelled over 70 Russian attacks on five fronts and launched strikes on 12 clusters of the Russians over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 17 March

Quote: "The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts. Over the past day, the enemy has carried out more than 70 attacks on them."

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, more than 20 seriously wounded occupiers were brought for treatment to the Oleshky district hospital in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched five missile and 18 airstrikes, as well as 73 attacks using multiple-launcher rocket systems. Six civilians were injured. Over 20 houses, school and civilian infrastructure targets were damaged due to another attack on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

In addition, invaders attacked the areas around the settlements of Berylivka, Khrinivka, Yeline and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Starykove, Atynske, Volfyne, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; and over 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. Among them are Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Milove, Obukhivka, Novomlynsk, Kut'kivka and Shevchenkove. 

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces are trying to break the defence of the Ukrainian army. Occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Hrianykivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne. Occupiers deployed artillery to shell the areas around the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka and Khrokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohrivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Bakhmut front, Russians keep trying to storm Bakhmut. Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled numerous Russian attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Hryhorivka. 15 settlements near the contact line came under Russian attacks. Among them are Vasyukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne and Oleksandro-Shyltyne in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas around the settlements of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Marinka. On the above-mentioned part of the front, during the past day, occupiers carried out the most attacks near Marinka, 12. All of them were repelled. Over 20 settlements, including Paraskoviivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Severne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Marinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire. 

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are on the defensive. They attacked the areas around the settlements of Chervone, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Stepove and Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck seven clusters of the invaders, and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit five command posts, five clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, a fuel and lubricants depot, two radar stations, a station of radio-electronic warfare and anti-aircraft missile system at a firing position.

