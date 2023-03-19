All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO to accelerate deployment of up to 300,000 soldiers on eastern border

European PravdaSunday, 19 March 2023, 10:47
NATO to accelerate deployment of up to 300,000 soldiers on eastern border

In the coming months, NATO will intensify its efforts to concentrate weapons along the eastern border of the alliance and to allocate tens of thousands of soldiers who can go to help allies at a moment's notice.

Source: European Pravda, citing Politico

Details: For this to happen, however, NATO must convince individual countries to provide various elements: soldiers, training, infrastructure improvements, and, most importantly, large quantities of expensive weapons, equipment, and ammunition.

With countries already worried about their ammunition stockpiles and Ukraine in dire need of additional shells and weapons from its allies, there is a risk that not all NATO allies will fulfil their promises to contribute to the alliance's new plans.

Advertisement:

According to the news outlet, military leaders will present updated regional defence plans designed to help redefine how the alliance protects its 1 billion citizens this spring.

Troop levels will be significant: officials say up to 300,000 NATO troops will be needed to implement the new model.

According to Heinrich Brauss, a former NATO assistant secretary general for defence policy and force planning, the first echelon, which could consist of about 100,000 soldiers ready to deploy within 10 days, could be formed from Poland, Norway and the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania). It could also include multinational battle groups that the Alliance has already established on its eastern flank.

A second echelon of troops would support these soldiers, ready to deploy from countries like Germany within 10 to 30 days.

But the process could prove difficult because such a rapid deployment, even within a month, requires a lot of people, equipment, training, and lots of money.

When NATO's military plans are ready, capitals will be asked to weigh in, and ultimately provide troops, planes, ships and tanks for different parts of the plan.

"We are asking the nations — based on the findings we have out of our three regional plans — what we need to make these plans … executable," said the senior NATO military official.

Some Allies have already recognised that much more investment will be needed to meet NATO's needs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: