Four soldiers killed at training centre in Chernihiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 20:39
In Chernihiv Oblast, in the 169th Desna Training Centre named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise, an incident occurred, as a result of which four soldiers were killed.

Source: Desna Training Centre

Quote: "Yesterday, on 18 March, an incident occurred, as a result of which four servicemen were killed.

The reasons and circumstances are being investigated. An internal investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

On behalf of the command and personnel, we express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of our fallen fellows."

Details: The circumstances of the incident are still unknown.

Background: The 169th Desna Training Centre named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise is a military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, focused on training personnel for various branches of the Ground Forces of Ukraine. It is directly subordinated to the command of the Ground Forces. The centre is located in the village of Desna, Chernihiv Oblast.

