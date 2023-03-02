All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia may escalate threats to ZNPP to deter Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 04:52
Russia may escalate threats to ZNPP to deter Ukrainian counteroffensive

The Russian occupation authorities may be attempting to further constrain the presence of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to compel the de facto recognition of Russian ownership of the plant. Russia may also be attempting to deter a possible future Ukrainian counteroffensive by escalating threats to the ZNPP.

Source: Institute for the Study of War

Details: The ISW has highlighted the timeline of the latest events related to issues with the IAEA’s presence at the ZNPP: 

Advertisement:
  • The IAEA announced on 10 February that it delayed a planned rotation of personnel to the IAEA mission at the ZNPP due to security concerns.
  • IAEA General Director Rafael Grossi stated on 20 February that the situation remains unstable, and on 28 February, 20 detonations occurred near the ZNPP, briefly disconnecting a backup powerline to the ZNPP and underscoring the ZNPP’s "fragile external power situation."
  • Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, claimed on 22 February that the UN Department for Safety and Security indefinitely postponed the IAEA personnel rotation without proper cause, claiming that Russia is committed to ensuring the safe passage of IAEA personnel to the ZNPP.
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast occupation official Vladimir Rogov claimed on 1 March that Western intelligence agencies disrupted the routine rotation of the IAEA mission in order to accuse Russia of creating obstacles for the IAEA.

"Russian and occupation authorities likely intend to use either the possibly trapped IAEA personnel or a reduced IAEA presence at the plant to coerce international recognition of Russian ownership over the plant. 

Russian and occupation authorities may also be attempting to deter a possible future Ukrainian counteroffensive in southern Ukraine by escalating threats to the ZNPP," the ISW experts summed up. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: