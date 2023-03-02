All Sections
Two UAVs attack military base in Crimea – Russian media

Iryna BalachukThursday, 2 March 2023, 07:17
Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are said to have attacked a Russian military base in the Saky district in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Baza, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: Baza reported that the attack took place on the night of 1–2 March. Information about the attack only appeared on the morning of 2 March.

According to the information obtained by Baza, two unidentified UAVs crashed on the base's premises around 02:00; they were either shot down by an air defence system or crashed on impact with an electronic warfare system.

One of the UAVs exploded, but there were no casualties. Its fragments damaged the wall of one of the buildings at the base.

Background

  • The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that 10 Ukrainian UAVs attacked Crimea on 1 March and that all of them were shot down.
  • The occupiers reported explosions in the south of occupied Crimea on the evening of 1 March.

