Ukrainian defenders have killed more than 150,000 occupiers

Iryna BalachukThursday, 2 March 2023, 07:36
Ukrainian defenders have killed more than 150,000 occupiers

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 715 occupiers and destroyed 20 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours. Russia has now lost a total of 150,605 soldiers and 6,658 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 2 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 150,605 (+715) military personnel
  • 3,397 (+2) tanks
  • 6,658 (+20) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,398 (+5)  artillery systems
  • 480 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 247 (+0) air defence systems
  • 300 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 288 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,058 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
  •  873 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,264 (+7) vehicles and tankers
  • 230 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement: