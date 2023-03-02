Ukrainian defenders have killed more than 150,000 occupiers
Thursday, 2 March 2023, 07:36
Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 715 occupiers and destroyed 20 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours. Russia has now lost a total of 150,605 soldiers and 6,658 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 2 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 150,605 (+715) military personnel
- 3,397 (+2) tanks
- 6,658 (+20) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,398 (+5) artillery systems
- 480 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 247 (+0) air defence systems
- 300 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 288 (+0) helicopters
- 2,058 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
- 873 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,264 (+7) vehicles and tankers
- 230 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
