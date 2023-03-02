All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders have killed more than 150,000 occupiers

Iryna BalachukThursday, 2 March 2023, 08:36

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 715 occupiers and destroyed 20 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours. Russia has now lost a total of 150,605 soldiers and 6,658 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 2 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 150,605 (+715) military personnel
  • 3,397 (+2) tanks
  • 6,658 (+20) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,398 (+5)  artillery systems
  • 480 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 247 (+0) air defence systems
  • 300 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 288 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,058 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
  •  873 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,264 (+7) vehicles and tankers
  • 230 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News