Russians will be held accountable for everything, evil will not reign – Zelenskyy on attack on Zaporizhzhia

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 2 March 2023, 08:12
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a missile strike by the Russian occupiers on Zaporizhzhia. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Zaporizhzhia. At night, the occupiers hit the city centre, a high-rise building. The second, third and fourth floors were destroyed. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Search and rescue operations are ongoing."

Details: The President has said that the terrorist state wants to turn every day into a day of terror for Ukrainians. "But evil will not reign in our land. We will drive all the occupiers out and they will definitely be held accountable for everything," Zelenskyy stressed. 

Background: At least three people were killed in an overnight Russian attack on a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia on 1-2 March. Earlier, it was reported that there were two fatalities. 

