It's provocation, Russia wants to scare its people – Advisor to Presidential Office's Head on SRG in Bryansk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 2 March 2023, 12:58

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has stated that "the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group [SRG] entering" the territory of Bryansk Oblast is a provocation of the Russian government. 

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "The story about Ukrainian sabotage groups in the [Russian Federation] is a classic deliberate provocation. [Russia] wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war."

Details: Podoliak has said that the partisan movement in Russia is getting stronger and more aggressive now. "Fear your partisans," Podoliak warned. 

Background: On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, Russia, that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car. This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details are being posted at the moment: different settlements are named and a killed child was reported, and then the information was denied later.

