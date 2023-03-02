It's provocation, Russia wants to scare its people – Advisor to Presidential Office's Head on SRG in Bryansk Oblast

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has stated that "the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group [SRG] entering" the territory of Bryansk Oblast is a provocation of the Russian government.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "The story about Ukrainian sabotage groups in the [Russian Federation] is a classic deliberate provocation. [Russia] wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war."

Details: Podoliak has said that the partisan movement in Russia is getting stronger and more aggressive now. "Fear your partisans," Podoliak warned.

Background: On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, Russia, that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car. This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details are being posted at the moment: different settlements are named and a killed child was reported, and then the information was denied later.

