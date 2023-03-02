All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


It's provocation, Russia wants to scare its people – Advisor to Presidential Office's Head on SRG in Bryansk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 2 March 2023, 11:58
It's provocation, Russia wants to scare its people – Advisor to Presidential Office's Head on SRG in Bryansk Oblast

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has stated that "the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group [SRG] entering" the territory of Bryansk Oblast is a provocation of the Russian government. 

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "The story about Ukrainian sabotage groups in the [Russian Federation] is a classic deliberate provocation. [Russia] wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war."

Advertisement:

Details: Podoliak has said that the partisan movement in Russia is getting stronger and more aggressive now. "Fear your partisans," Podoliak warned. 

Background: On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, Russia, that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car. This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details are being posted at the moment: different settlements are named and a killed child was reported, and then the information was denied later.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: