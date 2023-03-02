All Sections
Putin cancels his visit to North Caucasus due to so-called "Ukrainian SRG"

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 12:27
Putin cancels his visit to North Caucasus due to so-called Ukrainian SRG

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to visit Stavropol Territory, where he was to hold an event to open the Year of the Teacher, due to reports of a so-called "Ukrainian SRG" [sabotage and reconnaissance group – ed.] in Bryansk Oblast.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President

Quote: "President Putin will open the Year of the Teacher and Mentor and meet with participants of the pilot educational program of the Mentor School, but for obvious reasons, he will do so via video conference."

Background:

  • On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, Russia, that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car.
  • This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details were being posted. Against this backdrop, there were rumours that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.
  • At the same time, Ukrainian border guards reported that the situation on the border with Russia is under control, information suggesting that there is some "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation is an informational provocation of the aggressor country. 

