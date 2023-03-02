All Sections
Russians test Il-76 aircraft: plant employee dead, fuselage damaged

Iryna BalachukThursday, 2 March 2023, 14:08

An incident occurred at the Aviastar Plant in the Russian town of Ulyanovsk during fuselage tests of an Il-76 aircraft. As a result, a plant employee died and a few more were injured, and the fuselage of the aircraft was destroyed.

Source: The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) company, which is a part of the Rostech corporation, on Telegram; Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "At the Aviastar Plant, during the testing of a compartment of an in-production aircraft fuselage, a tragic accident happened. Several employees were injured, one died."

Details: The injured employees are getting medical help. Rescue services are working on the site of the incident. The reasons for the incident are being established.

RIA Novosti specified that it was the fuselage of a heavy military transport Il-76MD-90A aircraft which was being tested. There were five victims of the incident.

The fuselage of the aircraft was destroyed.

