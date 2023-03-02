All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service exposes lieutenant colonel who supports "Russian world"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 2 March 2023, 15:13

Law enforcement officers have exposed an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Rivne Oblast who justified Russia's war against Ukraine and denied Russia's armed aggression.

Source: Press service of SSU and State Bureau of Investigations (SBI)

Details: According to the investigation, the lieutenant colonel actively produced "messages" of Russian propaganda and promoted anti-Ukrainian views.  

In particular, the woman claimed that the war in Ukraine is foremost in favour of the US, emphasised that "the West pursues its own interest", and also that it is due to Ukraine, and not Russia as an aggressor state, that all European countries are suffering from higher tariffs and sanctions.

In her conversations, the SSU employee admired the policy of the self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and regretted that Viktor Yanukovych left Ukraine in 2014.

The woman emphasised that Ukrainian authorities are the ones "guilty in Russia’s full-scale invasion" because they didn’t recognise Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as "autonomous". In addition, the SSU employee does not believe in Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine, because "the Russians decided to protect them" [residents of eastern oblasts – ed.], and accuses the Ukrainian military of constant "provocations".    

It was stated that the woman had been serving in a law enforcement agency since 1996, but had not previously shown such sentiments.

She is currently suspended from her position and placed on administrative leave. 

The woman has been served with a notice of suspicion of justifying, recognising as lawful, and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine committed by an official.

She faces up to eight years in prison.

 

