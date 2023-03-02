All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bodies of three Borodianka residents killed by Russians were exhumed

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 2 March 2023, 15:11
Bodies of three Borodianka residents killed by Russians were exhumed

The bodies of three civilians killed by the Russian invaders during an attempted attack on the city of Kyiv were exhumed in Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of Kyiv Oblast Police

Quote: "The bodies of three civilians killed by the occupiers were discovered today by the police of Kyiv Oblast. The exhumation of the dead was carried out in Borodianka.

Advertisement:

During the enemy occupation in March 2022, a local resident came across the bodies of two people shot by Russian soldiers and the charred remains of a third. The man buried the dead at the local cemetery. Now, he returned from abroad and informed the police about the burial."

Details: In total, 1,373 bodies of civilians have been found in Kyiv Oblast after de-occupation. Bodies of 197 people have not yet been identified. A total of 278 people are considered missing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: