Bodies of three Borodianka residents killed by Russians were exhumed

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 2 March 2023, 16:11

The bodies of three civilians killed by the Russian invaders during an attempted attack on the city of Kyiv were exhumed in Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of Kyiv Oblast Police

Quote: "The bodies of three civilians killed by the occupiers were discovered today by the police of Kyiv Oblast. The exhumation of the dead was carried out in Borodianka.

During the enemy occupation in March 2022, a local resident came across the bodies of two people shot by Russian soldiers and the charred remains of a third. The man buried the dead at the local cemetery. Now, he returned from abroad and informed the police about the burial."

Details: In total, 1,373 bodies of civilians have been found in Kyiv Oblast after de-occupation. Bodies of 197 people have not yet been identified. A total of 278 people are considered missing.

