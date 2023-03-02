All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Council Secretary deciphers abbreviation of "SRG" from Russian reports about incident in Bryansk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 2 March 2023, 16:20

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, states that an anti-fascist movement is gaining momentum in Russia.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Details: The Security and Defence Secretary reacted to the situation with the reports about an alleged "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" (SRG) which infiltrated into the territory of Bryansk Oblast, Russia, on 2 March. Danilov once again expressed the belief that the aggressor state will sooner or later be decolonized.

Quote: "The movement of the Russian rebel anti-fascists is gaining momentum in Russia. It is common knowledge that UAVs, armoured vehicles and other military equipment can easily be purchased in the Moscow military escorts. The movement has a following motto:

‘SRG [the abbreviation is ‘DRG’ in Russian, which is the language Danilov uses here; the first letters of these words in Russian match the abbreviation, hence the wordplay is formed – ed.]

Decolonisation [of the]

Russian

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

State’

Bryansk, 2023."

Background:

  • On 2 March in the morning, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine, claimed that a Ukrainian SRG allegedly infiltrated into the region, captured civilians and shelled a car.
  • This information was quickly spread by Kremlin-aligned media outlets, but their reports contradict one another. Thus, rumours emerged that Putin will hold an urgent Security Council meeting, but his press service refuted this statement.
  • The Ukrainian border guards reported that the situation at the border with Russia is under control, and the information about an alleged "Ukrainian SRG" in the territory of Russia is an information provocation of the aggressor.
  • Later, the so-called "Russian Volunteer Corps" claimed that it was not a "Ukrainian SRG", but the members of the corps who infiltrated into the territory of Russia on 2 March in order to demonstrate that ordinary people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin’s regime. 

