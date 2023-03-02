Attack on Zaporizhzhia: 10 people missing

10 people are considered missing, and two more have been killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a five-storey residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in a comment to Ukrinform; the State Emergency Service of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Details: The police reported that a woman and another person, whose sex is being specified, had been killed as a result of the attack.

As of the evening of 2 March, 10 people (six women, three men and a child) are considered missing.

Eight people (four men and four men) have been injured; seven of them were taken to the hospital, and one was examined by a doctor on the spot and let go.

The police reported that the information concerning the four victims has not been confirmed.

In particular, during the search and rescue operation, body fragments were found. It is not yet known whether they belong to one person or several.

Background: Russian invaders carried out a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia at night, and a residential building was damaged as a result of it.

